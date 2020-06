Regarding the future of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“[They] are looking for what was described as two deals, one of which would be New Japan, which would be the main deal, and the other would be a U.S. deal, and Impact is in play for being the second deal.”

The team’s non-compete clause with WWE expires a few days before the Slammiversary PPV.