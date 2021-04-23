Latest News On Mark Carrano Being Fired From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was reportedly fired after recently released star Mickie James shared a photo of her belongings from the company that were sent to her in a trash bag.

A anonymous female wrestler explained to the Wrestling Observer why Mickie didn’t have these items in the first place:

“We have drawers that travel as well (as bringing stuff from home to the shows.) So we leave little things we may need from week-to-week, our gear, makeup, shoes etc. We take our gear bag home, but a lot of people have heavy gear that is easier to leave at the venue.”

Another anonymous wrestler stated the following to the Wrestling Observer:

“Talent who is let go, if anything of theirs is left behind at arenas, it’s boxed up and sent back to their homes. I don’t think sending it in a garbage bag was to be mean. It was done in a way that was just like stuff in a bag, put it in a box and get it back to them. But it could be interpreted as disrespectful during an already hard time as a released talent. Which in Mickie’s case she felt it symbolized that was all she was worth, which is not the case! But yes, it could have been handled better.”

Former WWE stars Maria Kanellis and Jillian Hall commented on the situation:

Was the person also fired from 2010? This is not the fault of that one individual. It is a company wide cultural problem. It comes from the top. @peacockTV @wwe https://t.co/j6Nuw15CDc — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 23, 2021