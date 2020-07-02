Latest News On Mickie James’ WWE Status

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James stated that she is medically cleared after suffering a torn ACL last summer and she was preparing for a WWE return prior to the Covid-19 pandemic:

“The doc had already cleared me, so I was literally just getting that last two weeks to get cleared to come back to in-ring action and everything got shut down. So, I went home and I just haven’t been back since.”

“There’s no need to take that risk of going there if I’m not doing anything. I would rather bide my time and wait for the perfect opportunity.”