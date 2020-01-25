Latest News On Noelle Foley, Strong Ticket Sales For AEW

– According to F4WOnline.com, over 10,000 tickets were sold for the AEW Dynamite event on March 25th in Newark, NJ within a few hours after tickets were made available to the general public. The event is not sold out as of this writing but only a few sections of upper deck seats remain on Ticketmaster’s website.
– Noelle Foley’s boyfriend Frank The Clown noted on Twitter that she has been dealing with concussion issues in recent months:
We haven’t publicized it much, but these past few months have been incredibly difficult on her, where the simplest things in every day life have been a HUGE struggle.
We’ve been exploring every single avenue for help, but if anyone has any suggestions for help, we’re all ears!
— 🤡 Frank The Clown 🤡 (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2020
If anybody has gone through a concussion and has any tips or recommendations, please send it my way! Any advice would be appreciated!
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) January 25, 2020