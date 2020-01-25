Latest News On Noelle Foley, Strong Ticket Sales For AEW

– According to F4WOnline.com, over 10,000 tickets were sold for the AEW Dynamite event on March 25th in Newark, NJ within a few hours after tickets were made available to the general public. The event is not sold out as of this writing but only a few sections of upper deck seats remain on Ticketmaster’s website.

– Noelle Foley’s boyfriend Frank The Clown noted on Twitter that she has been dealing with concussion issues in recent months:

We haven’t publicized it much, but these past few months have been incredibly difficult on her, where the simplest things in every day life have been a HUGE struggle. We’ve been exploring every single avenue for help, but if anyone has any suggestions for help, we’re all ears! — 🤡 Frank The Clown 🤡 (@FrankWWEClown) January 23, 2020