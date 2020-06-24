Latest News On WWE Employees Testing Positive For Covid-19

As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple people that were recently at the WWE Performance Center including in-ring talent have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is said to be concern about future tapings because New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are placing travel restrictions on people flying into those states from states that are seeing spikes in cases such as Florida where WWE is producing television.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, people were reportedly told that Covid-19 testing will be taking place at every taping moving forward as a way to work around the travel restrictions. One talent noted that everyone is expected to “isolate” and stay home or in hotel rooms.

John Pollock of PostWrestling is reporting that WWE plans to do double tapings of RAW and Smackdown this Friday and Saturday. Testing is already taking place with Pollock noting the following:

“A second person we spoke with noted they were tested today (Wednesday) with testing taking place on Thursday, as well.”