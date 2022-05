The following wrestlers are expected to be playable characters in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to Fightful.com:

• Kenny Omega

• Chris Jericho

• Hikaru Shida

• Darby Allin

• Jungle Boy

• Owen Hart

• Sting

• CM Punk

• Bryan Danielson

• Adam Cole

• Ruby Soho

It is believed that there will be around 50 total playable characters. It’s being said that Omega has gone “above and beyond” during his in-ring hiatus to make the game as strong as possible.