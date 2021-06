Here are some news items regarding the June 28th 2021 edition of WWE RAW:

– In regards to Randy Orton not appearing, Mike Johnson wrote that “there was no clear indication backstage last night” as to why Orton wasn’t on the show.

– Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Shotzi Blackheart were backstage but did not wrestle during Main Event. Lucha House Party vs. Mace/T-Bar and Drew Gulak vs. Veer were the matches taped for Main Event.