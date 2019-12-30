Latest News On Randy Orton’s Injury

Randy Orton appeared to have suffered a knee or ankle injury during WWE’s live event on Sunday night in Hershey, PA.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the following update regarding the situation:

“Heard it was storyline not legit.”

WWE issued the following statement:

Amid various unconfirmed reports that Randy Orton sustained a leg injury during a match at WWE’s Live Event in Hershey, Pa., on Sunday night, WWE.com has learned that the 13-time World Champion is undergoing a medical evaluation. The extent of any potential injuries suffered by Orton is not yet known.