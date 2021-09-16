Latest News On Renee Paquette Possibly Joining AEW

Since her departure from WWE, there has been fan speculation about former WWE personality Renee Paquette joining AEW. During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Renee commented on where she currently stands in regards to a possible run with the company:

“I’m definitely open to the idea. I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role. I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling. I love all the athletes behind it so getting to pick their brains in sort of an Oral Sessions way and Throwing Down way, to have them be part of a broadcast with AEW or something like that could be really cool.”

You can check out the full interview below: