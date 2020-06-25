Latest News On Renee Young Having Covid-19 and Jon Moxley’s Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Renee Young revealed on Twitter that she has Covid-19. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more details regarding the situation:

* Young apparently did not test positive from WWE’s test. According to Meltzer, Young’s test was done in Las Vegas on Monday and she got her result on Tuesday night. Young was said to be “pretty sick” and lost her sense of taste which is why she got tested. Young is doing “fairly well” now and Meltzer was told that they are “pretty confident” the worst is over.

* Young’s husband Jon Moxley was also tested and his result came in negative. Moxley has reportedly been with Young “constantly” during her illness so there is still concern that he could get the virus. Meltzer noted that Moxley and Young are staying in different parts of their house and Moxley wants to be as transparent as possible about the situation.