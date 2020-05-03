Latest News On Rey Mysterio’s Status With WWE, Johnny Gargano’s Dream Opponents

– Rey Mysterio did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. Mysterio’s current WWE deal reportedly expires in the fall. The belief is that WWE is working with him on signing a new contract and Davis noted the following:

“It is interesting to note that he has not agreed to terms on a new deal so, unless something gets signed in the next few months, he could be a free agent and he could sign with another company.”

– In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Johnny Gargano revealed his dream opponents:

“I have my top three. We’re going with people outside of NXT and bring them to NXT because I work Wednesday’s. I will say top three on my list are Seth Rollins, I will say AJ Styles, and I will say Daniel Bryan. They know where I am on Wednesday’s, so if they would like to come to NXT and try their luck against Johnny Wrestling, I would love for those three to come and hang out for a little bit.”