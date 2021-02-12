Latest News On Rhea Ripley’s WWE Main Roster Plans

Rhea Ripley made her WWE main roster debut at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but she has yet to be seen on either brand since that big moment.

Ripley’s name has come up in creative meetings, but not just for one brand. The company has discussed her on both the Raw and SmackDown side. As of this writing, they have no definite plan for her.

Ripley was the last to be eliminated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, and one would assume that means the company has big plans for her. According to sources, they are still trying to figure things out.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ripley has apparently debuted a new look as she prepares to go to WWE’s main roster. As seen below, Ripley took to Twitter and revealed an updated look. The photo went viral as fans reacted to the new hairstyle and attire.

I’m an odd combination of “Really Sweet” and “Don’t Mess With Me!” 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xtT1sYT3YY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 10, 2021

Credit: RSN