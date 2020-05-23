Latest News On Roman Reigns Having Heat With WWE

During his recent podcast, Konnan answered a fan’s question about Roman Reigns’ absence from WWE television:

“I know for a fact because I was told this by people in the dressing room, that he does have heat for missing Wrestlemania which to me it’s ridiculous.”

“At the end of the day, you pushed this guy down people’s throats. People didn’t get behind him until he had leukemia. Now that he’s over and he’s a babyface and people stopped booing him, now you want to bury him when you don’t have that many guys that are over? That’s why it’s hard to watch that product…”

It was previously reported by WrestleTalk.com that Vince McMahon and other officials were “very accepting” of Reigns’ decision to pull out of Wrestlemania.