Latest News On Ronda Rousey and More Possible Women’s Royal Rumble Spoilers

Reddit user Cutemerock, who is in Houston and staying at a hotel across from Minute Maid Park, is claiming that the following names popped up on the big screen in the stadium during production testing for the Royal Rumble PPV:

Dakota Kai

Kelly Kelly

Bianca Belair

Toni Storm

Tegan Nox

Beth Phoenix

Victoria

Chelsea Green

Regarding Ronda Rousey’s status for the women’s Rumble, Fightful.com reports that Rousey was not seen at Saturday night’s rehearsal for the match. Rousey has also not been spotted at the WWE hotel.

Natalya posted a photo of her with Rousey on Saturday which has led to speculation from fans: