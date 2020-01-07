Latest News On Ruby Riott, WWE’s YouTube Revenue

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Ruby Riott was seen at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday morning. However, Johnson also noted the following:
“She is not expected to return to action until later this year and is likely at the PC to monitor her progress towards being cleared to return to performing.”
– Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted the following about how much money WWE made from YouTube in 2019:
Looking at the average monthly figures, the #wwe YouTube channel made more than $13,000,000 for the company in 2019.
The average monthly income data, as presented via Data Is Beautiful on YouTube
That is true. A TV deal is much more lucrative. I do think it's worth pointing out that #WWE have been able to still attract high paying TV deals with Fox and, in the UK, BT Sport over the last few years.
YouTube income is on top of that, with footage freely available.
