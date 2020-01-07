Latest News On Ruby Riott, WWE’s YouTube Revenue

PWMania.com Staff
– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Ruby Riott was seen at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday morning. However, Johnson also noted the following:

“She is not expected to return to action until later this year and is likely at the PC to monitor her progress towards being cleared to return to performing.”

– Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted the following about how much money WWE made from YouTube in 2019:

