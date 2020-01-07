Latest News On Ruby Riott, WWE’s YouTube Revenue

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Ruby Riott was seen at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday morning. However, Johnson also noted the following:

“She is not expected to return to action until later this year and is likely at the PC to monitor her progress towards being cleared to return to performing.”

– Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted the following about how much money WWE made from YouTube in 2019:

Looking at the average monthly figures, the #wwe YouTube channel made more than $13,000,000 for the company in 2019. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) 1 January 2020

The average monthly income data, as presented via Data Is Beautiful on YouTube — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) 2 January 2020