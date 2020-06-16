Latest News On Rumored Apollo Crews Heel Turn and MVP Faction

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, MVP made an attempt to offer his managerial services to United States champion Apollo Crews. During Crews’ match against Shelton Benjamin, Benjamin attempted to use his feet on the ropes but the referee saw it. Crews then grabbed the ropes for leverage to pin Benjamin which appeared to be a subtle tease at a heel turn.

Over the past couple of months, Crews has been rumored to turn heel and join a faction led by MVP. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following:

“I was told that the plans for MVP’s stable were still in place and they still want Crews to turn heel. That appears to be what is happening, based on what transpired this week on RAW.”

There is also talk about Shelton Benjamin joining MVP’s faction and MVP has reportedly been vouching for Benjamin to help him get more television time.