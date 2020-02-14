Latest News On Rusev’s WWE Contract Dispute, The Usos Missing SmackDown

– While Rusev is currently scheduled for the Super Showdown PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com notes that it “is not a sign that his contract issues are settled.” Rusev reportedly still has “plenty of time” left on his current WWE deal so it just’s a matter of whether the company wants to utilize him or not.

– The Usos won’t be on Smackdown this week because they aren’t allowed to enter Vancouver, Canada due to their past DUI arrests. John Morrison made reference of this on Twitter while promoting his tag match with The Miz against Roman Reigns and a mystery partner: