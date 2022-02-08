Latest News On Shane McMahon – Randy Orton Story From WWE Royal Rumble

There was a funny story coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble, related to the order entrance for Shane McMahon and Randy Orton. It was recently reported how Shane was originally scheduled to come out at #29, and Orton at #28. However, at some point the order was switched and Shane reacted hastily. It was then that Orton told him he would not be walking out to Shane’s music, and that Shane should probably go out when his music played.

In an update, Fightful Select has clarified that Orton was supposed to be #28 and was ready to walk through the curtain when Shane’s music hit. A shocked Shane headed towards the curtain and expressed his displeasure when Orton sent him a “verbal cue” that he would not be going out.

Word now is that the verbal cue was Orton immediately bursting into laughter at the error, to the point where he fell on the ground laughing at the situation, “literally rolling on the floor, laughing his ass off.”

Orton was able to compose himself pretty well to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match immediately after that, and he spent a few minutes in the match before being eliminated. The reaction was described as being in good fun after a hectic day.

Stay tuned for more.