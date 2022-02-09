Backstage News On Shane Strickland – AEW, Joey Janela’s AEW Contract

– Former WWE Superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) will reportedly have “lots of options” as a free agent. There’s been a lot of talk about promoters being interested in Swerve ever since WWE released him back on November 18, according to Fightful Select. Promoters have been interested in Swerve’s status and what he wants out of a deal with their respective companies.

It was noted that higher-ups in multiple companies have asked about bringing Swerve in, with plans in order already from at least one major company to work with Swerve in some capacity. AEW reportedly asked about Swerve’s status extremely early in his free agency. NJPW has also made at least a very firm overture to Swerve for their operations here in the United States. Most close to the situation also expect MLW to make an offer, if they haven’t already. Swerve was under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and will officially become a free agent on Wednesday, February 16.

– In an interview with Brandon Walker, Joey Janela said he doesn’t know “what the f*ck is going on” with his AEW contract. Janela believes that his deal will continue past April 30th but added that he’ll “look like a f*cking idiot” if it doesn’t.