Latest News On Shotzi Blackheart’s WWE Status

Shotzi Blackheart made her way from NXT to the main roster last year, but since then she lost her last name, her tag team partner, Nox, was released, and she lost her tank. Now fans are starting to grow worried bout Shotzi’s future.

Shotzi hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Royal Rumble. She has only worked a handful of events in 2022 all together. The last time she competed at a television taping as on March 25th, losing to Aliyah in a dark match at the Barclays Center.

It turns out that there is nothing wrong and this is an instance of creative not having anything for her to do. Shotzi has been at television every week, Ringsidenews reports. Since she wasn’t “in the WrestleMania mix,” they did not book her. According to WWE sources, “nothing is wrong.”

Shotzi is “in good standing” and “everyone likes her.” There is no heat on Shotzi, but she is still waiting for her name to be included in a television storyline once again.

She has been dealing with lower back pain issues in recent months.

Since we are only five days away from April 15th, the day that WWE has released a list of talent for the past two years, some are concerned her name will be included this time around. There is currently no indication of that happening, but every mass release has included shocking names so far.

We will have to see when Shotzi appears on WWE television once again. In the meantime, her fans will continue missing her unique personality and howling antics.