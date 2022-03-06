Latest News On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens.

In an update on Austin’s status for the event, it’s believed that he hasn’t agreed to doing an actual match up to this point. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the situationL

“Steve Austin and Kevin Owens, they will have a confrontation but it is not clear if that will be a match or not anymore because it’s essentially up to Austin at this point. They want the match. They thought they had the match and Steve – you know there’s a reason he hasn’t wrestled for 19 years and I just know that as of Friday he had not agreed to do the match even though it was on the books. Now it’s on the books as a confrontation.”

Jim Ross recently stated that he doesn’t think Austin “wants to reignite his wrestling career.”