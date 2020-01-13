Latest News On Tessa Blanchard and Her Impact Wrestling World Title Win

Regarding Tessa Blanchard’s world title win at the Hard to Kill PPV, the belief is that Impact Wrestling officials were already aware of her past when she first started getting pushed. Since Impact spent a year building up to her winning the title while aware of her past, the company reportedly decided that it would be hypocritical to change plans due to the racist/bullying accusations made against her.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Blanchard’s backstage reputation over the years:

“She did not get a developmental deal there [in WWE] because of attitude issues I guess is how you would put it and she ended up in Impact.”

“The reason [Impact] knew that they had her despite how talented she is a lot of people wanted to steer clear of her for all of the reasons that came out and she had a lot of enemies. She made a tweet and whatever the deal was it inflamed a lot of people from her past and they all came out.”

Blanchard did not speak to the media after the PPV and it’s unknown if she will be addressing the accusations made against her beyond what she wrote on Twitter.