Latest News On Tessa Blanchard and If WWE Wants To Sign Her

In regards to Tessa Blanchard’s future in wrestling, it appears that WWE has interest in her despite past “attitude” issues during the Mae Young Classic. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“I know she’s gotten feelers out from WWE, I don’t know about AEW. It’s funny, if WWE signs her, I don’t think anyone says anything. If AEW signs her, I think that people will just go berserk on AEW signing her.” (quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)

In a 2018 interview with WrestlingInc.com, Blanchard claimed that “contrary to what people think, we [her and WWE] are on very good terms.”

Blanchard currently lives in Mexico with her fiancé Miguel Olivo (Daga) and she has reportedly been concerned about traveling to the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic and not being able to return to Mexico.