Latest News On Tessa Blanchard Possibly Signing With AEW

There has been talk about AEW signing Tessa Blanchard’s husband Miguel Olivo aka Daga, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting.

In regards to Blanchard possibly joining him in AEW, Meltzer noted that “that’s a decision that ultimately will be made based on the perceived value of her to the product vs. the negativity and backlash in some quarters such a signing would have.”

For what it’s worth, Blanchard recently shared a photo of herself during a training session with several WWE stars.