Latest News On Tessa Blanchard’s Firing From Impact Wrestling

We reported last month here on eWn that Impact Wrestling had terminated Tessa Blanchard’s contract. This happened just a few days before her contract was scheduled to expire on June 30th. As of this writing, she is a free agent. While Impact Wrestling officials wanted to bring her back in one more time to drop the Impact World title, they couldn’t agree to terms and wound up firing her instead. As reported, we were told she was acting like a “complete b*tch” during the negotiations and there was no way they were going to agree on the terms.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Blanchard had told Impact that she wasn’t willing to travel and work during the pandemic. She claims she offered Impact a one date price to come in and drop the title at Slammiversary on July 18th. Although there is no word on the exact money figure, it was said to have been extremely high and Impact wasn’t willing to pay it.

For what it’s worth, Daga, her fiance, is still under contract with the company. As of this writing, it appears he wants to continue working and was willing to try to leave Mexico to take part in the last taping. As of this writing, he is not booked for the Slammiversary pay-per-view event.