As PWMania.com previously reported, Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia Hart wrote on Twitter that she was hoping the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony would be moved to Summerslam weekend.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following regarding the situation:

“I asked around about the Hall Of Fame and was told that the date is still to be determined but it is still ‘very possible’ that the Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place during SummerSlam weekend.”