Latest News On The Current Status of WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE fan @BalorClubGuy noted the following regarding the status of the 2020 Summerslam event in Boston, MA:

I messaged TD Garden regarding SummerSlam, as of today SummerSlam is still scheduled to take place on August 23rd in Boston. pic.twitter.com/sivJ6d4n65 — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) April 21, 2020

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com also commented on the status of Summerslam:

“WWE hasn’t announced the status of the show. They are at the whim of the local government when it comes to what is going to be allowed in terms of gatherings in Boston. My advice is to not keep your hopes up and wait and see.”