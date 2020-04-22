Latest News On The Current Status of WWE SummerSlam 2020

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE fan @BalorClubGuy noted the following regarding the status of the 2020 Summerslam event in Boston, MA:

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com also commented on the status of Summerslam:

“WWE hasn’t announced the status of the show. They are at the whim of the local government when it comes to what is going to be allowed in terms of gatherings in Boston. My advice is to not keep your hopes up and wait and see.”

