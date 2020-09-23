Latest News On The Death Of Road Warrior Animal

TMZ.com is reporting that Road Warrior Animal (Joseph Laurinaitis) passed away of natural causes on Tuesday night at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, MO. Animal had been celebrating his wedding anniversary and TMZ noted the following:
“We’re told cops received a call at around 11:49 PM from Laurinaitis’ wife … but when deputies arrived on scene — emergency personnel had already declared the ex-wrestler deceased.”
Animal’s final tweet was on Tuesday morning:
Happy Anniversary baby, love you! pic.twitter.com/ZYqpBgH9lY
— RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 22, 2020
Animal’s manager Paul Ellering paid tribute:
Today we lost the engine of the train
LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk. pic.twitter.com/pJ3BSYRSnQ
— Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) September 23, 2020