Latest News On The Miz’s In-Ring Status After Suffering Knee Injury

As previously noted, The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. It was initially believed that The Miz could miss over six months of action depending on the severity of the injury.

While speaking with El Brunch de WWE, The Miz provided an injury update…

“I don’t know (when I’m coming back). So right now, I am in physical therapy, working to get to 100 percent on my knee. I don’t want to be in a match where I’m thinking about my knee, thinking about the injury. If I tweak it, if I go this way, I don’t want to do that because then I’ll be thinking about that rather than what I’m doing and I don’t wanna injure any other body part on myself, as well as potentially injure another superstar so, I’m going to wait, make sure I’m 100 percent and when I feel that is right and the doctors feel that’s right, that’s when I’ll back. Is there a timeline? No. I don’t know, I really don’t.”