Latest News on the New WWE HQ Location, Update on the Future of Titan Towers

WWE’s new headquarters are set to open soon.

WWE announced a few months ago that they were relocating their corporate headquarters to 707 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT, from 1241 East Main Street, where they had been for decades. The WWE production studios will also relocate from 88 Hamilton Avenue to Washington Boulevard.

In an update, a WWE spokesperson told CT Insider that in the first phase of operations at the new location, WWE intends to open offices within the 13-story Washington Boulevard tower “towards the end of” the first quarter of 2023.

The remaining office and production space in the new location, which will span approximately 400,000 square feet, is set to open in mid-2023.

WWE intends to relocate all of their Stamford-based employees to the new headquarters this year, with more than 800 people working there once all of the space is available. WWE has no plans to keep any employees at its current headquarters on the east side of Stamford, or at its current production facility on Hamilton Avenue, which is just a few blocks away from the current headquarters on Main Street.

The current WWE headquarters building, known as Titan Towers for many years, is not for sale, but WWE would “entertain discussions with interested parties,” according to a WWE spokesman. WWE had previously stated that Titan Towers would be for sale.

The new WWE HQ is the centerpiece of the revitalization of the complex at 677-707 Washington Boulevard, which has been vacant for several years due to the relocation of banking giant UBS’s offices across the street in 2016. The new WWE production center will be housed in a seven-story pavilion that used to house one of the world’s largest trading floors when UBS was headquartered there.

Philip Morris International is the property’s second-largest tenant. They relocated from New York City to their new offices in November, which cover approximately 71,000 square feet.

Other tenants at the location include architecture firm Perkins Eastman and professional services firm KPMG. Following the departure of UBS, KPMG and PE became the first companies to take space at 677 Washington, arriving in the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2019.

WWE has been working on the new location for some time, and the WWE logos were recently added to the building, as seen in the photo above.