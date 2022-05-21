Latest News on The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament’s final semi-final match has been confirmed.

Kris Statlander will face Ruby Soho on next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, which will air at 5:30 p.m. ET due to the NHL Playoffs on TNT. The winner of that semi-finals match will meet the winner of Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the tournament finals at Double Or Nothing on Wednesday’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

Statlander defeated Red Velvet in a quarter-finals match this week to proceed to next week’s match against Soho. Hikaru Shida was absent, so Statlander stepped in.

AEW Rampage will air live next week. It will be broadcasted live from Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena.

Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy on this week’s AEW Dynamite to earn a spot in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing. Kyle O’Reilly will fight ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Dynamite next Wednesday, with the winner going to the pay-per-view to face Cole in the finals.

Dr. Martha Hart will be on hand to award the trophy to the tournament winners at Double Or Nothing. This week, it was reported that AEW intends to give each tournament winner a title belt, however AEW has not verified this.

Here is an updated look at both Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets:

WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT:

Qualifying Round

* Toni Storm defeated The Bunny

* Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue

* Britt Baker defeated Danielle Kamela

* Bye

* Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki

* Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade

* Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale

* Hikaru Shida defeated Julia Hart

Quarter-finals Round

* Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter

* Britt Baker defeated Maki Itoh (The Joker)

* Ruby Soho defeated Riho

* Kris Statlander (replacing Shida) defeated Red Velvet

Semi-finals Round

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander

Finals

* Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander

—————

MEN TOURNAMENT:

Qualifying Round

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster

* Bye

* Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood defeated ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champion

* Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland

* Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish

Quarter-finals Round

* Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Elite (The Joker)

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix

* Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood

* Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin

Semi-finals Round

* Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy

Finals

* Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

#ToniStorm vows to rearrange Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD’s teeth if there is any funny business in the #OwenHart Foundation Women’s Tournament semi-finals THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Las Vegas! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/uZDdAVdaCc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2022