Latest News On The Releases Of WWE French Announcers

As reported earlier this month, Jean Brassard took to Twitter and announced that he and Raymond Rougeau were no longer working with the company as French language WWE Network announcers. Brassard noted that WWE had parted ways with them “due to restructuring via the Peacock Network.”

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials say neither Brassard or Rougeau were told that their departures had to do with Peacock. While Brassard claimed this in his Twitter post, Rougeau made a similar claim to friends of his. WWE officials noted that the move was not related to Peacock and that Brassard and Rougeau have been replaced by Christophe Agius and Nadir Mohammedi, who are based out of France. Officials also said no other international announce teams have been changed.

Brassard, who was based out of New York, actually changed his Facebook post a few days after the original and removed the reference to Peacock, noting that they were released just due to “a restructuring.” The original tweet remains live. Rougeau, who was based out of Quebec, has said that what he said he was initially told was not misinterpreted.

Aguis and Mohammedi began calling the French broadcasts with WrestleMania 37.