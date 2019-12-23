Latest News On The Revival Being Treated As Comedy Acts

As previously noted, it was reported that WWE is once again treating The Revival as comedy acts. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co provided some more information on what is happening according to a source:

“Vince [McMahon] expected them to sign new contracts by now and they haven’t so this is what he wants to do with them.” The source added, “He wants to lock people in months before their contracts expire and if they don’t want to play ball then he’s going to push them as comedy guys.”

“[The Revival] grew up watching Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and they try to wrestle like the old school tag teams. Vince never watched any of that stuff. He didn’t watch them in NXT either so he doesn’t see anything special in them. Even if they sign new contracts, yea they might get a nice push for a few months but he will get tired of them again and they will be in a similar spot as they are in now. Things would work out better for them if they were sent back to NXT.”