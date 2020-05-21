Latest News On The Status of Drew McIntyre’s Main Event Push In WWE

In regards to Drew McIntyre’s current main event push in WWE, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com noted the following:

“Our sources have confirmed to us that WWE management has been so impressed with Drew in recent weeks, that they see him as a main eventer for years to come.”

The belief is that both Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman are firmly behind McIntyre. Unlike Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal, it’s expected that McIntyre will continue to be pushed towards the top of the card even when he loses the WWE Title.

In addition to being “incredibly impressed” with how McIntyre works in the ring and on the mic, WWE officials are said to be pleased with how he represents the company during media appearances.