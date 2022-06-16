Latest News on the Vince McMahon $3 Million Settlement Investigation

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to documents and sources involved with the board inquiry, WWE board members are “investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.”

The Wall Street Journal piece was made known to WWE workers, according to Fightful Select, and an internal email was sent out. There was also “immediate speculation” that the information was purposefully released by someone within the company.

Fightful noted the following:

“Sources that we’ve spoken to even indicated that the relationship between Vince McMahon and the paralegal was ‘suspected’ by many in the company, and indicated that she was given a substantial promotion around the time of the April 2021 WWE cuts. We’re told specifically she was promoted from John Laurinaitis assistant to a ‘director’ role that spring.”

According to a former office employee, the situation would have a “domino effect” with McMahon battling to retain his position with WWE, but he does not see a scenario in which Laurinaitis does not resign from the company.

Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com reported that McMahon’s future with his own company is dependent on the board’s findings.

“This is huge. If the woman in question saw the alleged pay bump after the alleged relationship with Vince began, that means company funds may have been used as a reward for a relationship. That is a nightmare for him, and the SEC will surely be interested in seeing if it happened.

I think if it came from his personal funds, it’s a lot better than if it came from WWE funds. If it came from WWE funds, again the SEC will be looking into this. But either way it’s not good, especially since most of his wealth and income is tied to WWE.”