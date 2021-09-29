Latest News On The WWE NXT Product Becoming Edgier

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon encouraged the idea of NXT 2.0 being targeted for a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic.

On the September 28th 2021 edition of WWE NXT, there were signs of an edgier direction being pushed. Bron Breakker and Andre Chase both said “shit” uncensored during the show and Johnny Gargano found an extensive amount of condoms in Dexter Lumis and Indy Hartwell’s hotel room.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who first reported on the story, wrote that “one person in NXT said ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ with the edgier content. Well, it’s happening.”

Seth Rollins commented on the matter: