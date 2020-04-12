Latest News On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks Update, Taz – Excalibur

– Taz and Excalibur will be hosting this week’s post-AEW Dynamite broadcast. The post-show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel after Dynamite goes off the air.

The following matches are confirmed for this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast:

* No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match For The AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

* Britt Baker in action

* Shawn Spears in action

– The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson posted the following to his Instagram account, commenting on “Being The Elite” as the show builds to its 200th episode. He said,

“HAPPY EASTER #BeingTheElite fans! It all starts tomorrow! All building to #BTE200!”