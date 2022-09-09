Latest News on Thunder Rosa’s AEW Status and Reports of Backstage Heat

AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was forced to withdraw from the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view event due to an injury. Additionally, there have been reports that she received backstage heat during the event.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports, “one of the issues is a lot of people in wrestling think she’s not hurt although we are told the back injury is legit and she stopped wrestling because of the fear she would need surgery if she kept going.”

It would appear that some individuals are suspicious due to the fact that Rosa disclosed her injury not long after being informed that she would be dropping her title to Toni Storm at All Out. The situation was compared to when Shawn Michaels gave up the WWE title in 1997 on the pretext of having an injury, despite the fact that there had been plans for Michaels to defeat Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Additionally, Meltzer stated the following, “There was a lot of division among many of the women and Rosa, basically the ones who made public comments that insinuated her injury wasn’t that bad or those who privately felt due to the timing of her saying her injury was serious and she’d need time off after being told she was dropping the title to Toni Storm.”

Meltzer went on to say that the plan calls for Rosa to make her comeback in about two to three months for a unification match against Storm, who is currently the interim champion. During the chaotic press conference that followed All Out, Storm stated, “when she says she’s not injured, she can come back and lose to me.”

Rosa allegedly asked for her AEW release, according to podcaster Brad Shepard. However, the claim that Shepard made has been debunked by a number of people, including Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

