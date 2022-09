AEW All Out is scheduled to take place tonight, from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

According to WrestleTix, 8,774 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/3/22), leaving 423 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,197.

There are 13 matches featured on the card, with several titles expected to be defended. The main event will see AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk.

