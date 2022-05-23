Latest News On Ticket Sales For AEW Double Or Nothing

This year’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announced start time is 7:30pm ET or 4:30pm local time, which is likely when The Buy-In will begin.

The show has sold 13,242 tickets, with 282 left, according to WrestleTix. The seating capacity is set up for 13,524.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling