Latest News On Ticket Sales For AEW Double Or Nothing

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can order the PPV via FITE.tv by clicking here..

WrestleTix announced that the show has sold 13,129 tickets, with 746 remaining. The seating capacity for the venue is 13,875.

AEW: Double or Nothing

SUN MAY 29, 2022 – 4:30 PM

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas NV Available Tickets => 746

Current Setup/Capacity => 13,875

Tickets Distributed => 13,129 (94.6%) [https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/vo9GDo7A8L — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 29, 2022

Here is the current card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Mixed Trios Match

Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti vs. AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant

If Sky’s team wins, Guevara and Kazarian can no longer challenge for the TNT Title.

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling