Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 will take place from Gas South Arena in Duluth GA this Wednesday night.

According to WrestleTix, 4,931 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/17/22), leaving 2,051 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,982.

Here is the current card for the show:

Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire death match

Luchasaurus and Christian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends