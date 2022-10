AEW Full Gear will broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19.

According to WrestleTix, 11,953 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (10/30/22), leaving 712 seats still available. There are a number of combo tickets also available.

Here is the updated card:

* AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory