Latest News on Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This week’s WWE SamckDown will take place from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR this Friday.
The show has sold 4,476 tickets, with 1,309 left, according to WrestleTix.
Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and a mystery partner will take on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch).
