Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas.

According to WrestleTix, 5,436 tickets have been sold for the event, leaving 583 remaining. The venue’s capacity is 6,019.

Here is the show’s current line-up:

– Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet

– Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

