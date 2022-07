WWE SmackDown will take place from TD Garden in Boston, MA this Friday night.

According to WrestleTix, 6,703 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/20/22), leaving 1,193 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 7,896.

Here is the current card for the show:

– Brock Lesnar returns

– Maximum Male Models debut Maxine Dupri & their beachwear collection

– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey face-to-face

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaise