Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (8/12/22)

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.
According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/10/22), leaving 527 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,248.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Fri • Aug 12 • 7:45 PM
PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Available Tickets => 527
Current Setup/Capacity => 8,248
Tickets Distributed => 7,721
New second tier sections added recently as noted below.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/5o8roJMWwt
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 10, 2022