Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (8/12/22)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/10/22), leaving 527 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 8,248.

