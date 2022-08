The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown will air live Friday night from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC with fallout from Saturday’s big event.

According to WrestleTix, 5,470 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/4/22), leaving 597 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,067.

No matches or segments have been announced for the show just yet.