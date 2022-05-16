Latest News On Ticket Sales For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

This year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place from Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on June 19th, 2022.

The show has sold 232 tickets with 472 still available, according to WrestleTix. The seating capacity is set up for 704.

IMPACT Slammiversary

June 19th, 2022

Nashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, TN Available Tickets => 472

Current Setup/Capacity => 704

Here is the latest card for the event:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin ©