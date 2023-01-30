Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/30/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

According to WrestleTix, 5,986 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/25/23), leaving 743 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,729.

WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will cover the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, including what’s next for Bianca Belair after she reclaimed the Raw Women’s Title from Alexa Bliss.

Cody Rhodes is also expected to speak about his 30-Man Royal Rumble victory.